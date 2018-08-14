OBIT: Mr. George Wallace Reed, Sr.

Mr. George Wallace Reed, Sr., age 65, of Carthage, TN, and a native of Lebanon, TN, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018.

George was born January 26, 1953 in Lebanon, TN, son of the late Wallace McDowell Reed and Betty Lou Belcher. He was also preceded in death by Daughter; Billie Jean. George was saved September 2, 1964 at the Rocky Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the preaching of Bro. Kenneth Gibbs. George was a Master Carpenter, perfecting his skills for over 40 years. He worked for various contractors throughout his career. George was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Mr. Reed is survived by Wife; Delanie Gibbs Reed of Carthage, TN. Children; Bobbie Jean “Sissy” (Junior), George “Buddy” (Christina), Jessica (Chris), Jason (Jessica), Jennifer, Mary DeIna (Jeff), Susan (Bob), and Jon (Mandy). Twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brothers; Winkie (Penny) Reed and Vernon Underwood. Sister; Velma Armistead.

Funeral Services for Mr. Reed are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 3PM with Eld. Chris White officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Reed family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 2PM until 8PM and again on Friday after 10AM until service time at 3PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.