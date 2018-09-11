Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/13/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Wynema Knight Meachum Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of August, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Wynema Knight Meachum, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of August, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of August, 2018. Signed Wynella Mathes, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 9-6-2t

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE By Deed of Trust dated July 31, 2012, and recorded at Book 251, Page 579, as modified at Book 298, Page 76, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, Rickey Alan Hunter (hereinafter the “Grantor”) conveyed to FMLS, Inc., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of all of his debts owing to Regions Bank. On September 13, 2017, Walter N. Winchester was appointed and designated Successor Trustee under the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Default has been made in the payment of said debt, the entire balance has been declared due and payable and the owner and holder of said debt has directed me to foreclose said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust on October 5, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. local time, I will sell the following described property at the front steps of the old Courthouse on Main Street in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder for cash (on such terms as announced at sale), free from all equitable rights of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other exemptions and redemptive rights of every kind, all of which were expressly waived and surrendered by the terms of said Deed of Trust, subject however, to such prior encumbrances, deeds of trust, leases, assignments, contracts, easements, judgments, conditions, restrictions, conveyances, property taxes (current and delinquent) and all tax liens that appear of record, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”): Lying and being in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Bounded on the North by the center of the meanders of the Mulherrin Creek, Vaden, McKinney, Robinson and Watts, on the East by State Route No. 53, on the South by Hunter, Gordonville Development Company, Helms, Christ Church Pentecostal, and North Gordonsville Baptist Church, and on the West by Garcia, Fox, Provo, and Manning, containing by estimation 162 acres, more or less. And being the same property conveyed to Rickey Alan Hunter by Quitclaim Deed from Glenn Fite Hunter, dated August 30, 2010, of record in Record Book 226, Page 240, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The Real Property is believed to have street address 428 Gordonsville Hwy., Gordonsville, TN 38563. Tax Map Nos. 078-015.00 and 078-016.00. In the event of any discrepancy between the street address, the Tax Map Nos. and/or the property description, the property description shall control. The real property will be sold AS IS WHERE IS with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, and including warranty for a particular purpose or to the title of the Real Property. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, the Successor Trustee shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. Regions Bank may bid on said Real Property. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE Witness my hand this the 30th day of August, 2018. Walter N. Winchester, Successor Trustee WINCHESTER, SELLERS, FOSTER & STEELE, P.C. 800 South Gay Street, Suite 1000 Knoxville, Tennessee 37929 Phone: (865) 6371980 PUBLISH DATES: September 13, 2018, September 20, 2018, September 27, 2018. 9-13-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tommie Leona Dedmon Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2018, Letters of Adminstration, in respect to the estate of Tommie Leona Dedmon, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of August, 2018. Signed April Michelle Armstrong, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 9-13-2t

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 16, 2011, executed by JACKY BOYD and wife, DONNA BOYD, conveying certain real property therein described to ROY NELSON PUGH, Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Trust Deed Book 235, Page 463, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and WHEREAS, effective December 13, 2013, Liberty State Bank merged with and into Citizens Bank of Lafayette; and WHEREAS, Citizens Bank of Lafayette is the true and lawful holder of the debt; has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable; has appointed the undersigned, GREG W. TRAYLOR, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Smith County Register of Deeds; and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions; NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on October 4, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Historic Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property: 58 Lancaster Circle, Lancaster, TN 38569; Map 90P, Parcel 14.00; described in Book 188, Pages 593-594, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee. The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, easements, covenants, any prior or superior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose. This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession. If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment. This law firm is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Greg W. Traylor, Esq. Successor Trustee 112 Public Square Lafayette, TN 37083 615-666-7595 Publish Dates: September 13, 2018; September 20, 2018; and September 27, 2018. 9-13-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE JULIA ADAMS and SHARON ADAMS, Individually and as Owners of Pet-Agrees Wellness Services, LLC, PLAINTIFFS VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 8343 ANTHONY MACADANGDANG, DEFENDANT ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master, from the Plaintiff’s complaint and the Motion to Serve Defendant by Publication that the residence of the defendant Anthony Macadangdang is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Jamie D. Winkler, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 212 Main Street North, P. O. Box 332, Carthage, TN 37030, copy of answer to the Complaint on or before November 5, 2018, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on November 16, 2018, at the Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 10th day of September, 2018. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK AND MASTER PUBLICATION DATES: September 13, 2018 September 20, 2018 September 27, 2018 October 4, 2018 9-13-4t

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 5:00 pm in the William Ernest Hughes Building in South Carthage. The purpose of this hearing will be to solicit public comments concerning the following request: To consider a special exception request for climate controlled mini-storage and apartments on property located in the C-2 zoning district, request submitted by property owner Paul Gaw General Partnership Etal Jimmy Dale Hawkins, located at 125 Gordonsville Highway, South Carthage, TN (tax map 061, parcel 073.05 and parcel 073.13) A meeting of the South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will be held directly following the meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals. All interested parties are invited to attend. Grover Ellenburg Jr., Chairman 09-13-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2019 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) 2019 Annual PHA Plan has been developed that outlines the PHA’s programs which includes a strategy plan for: meeting its public housing needs, capital improvement needs and, administrative needs for fiscal year end 2019. The public is invited to review this plan and provide comments regarding any components of the Annual PHA Plan. Comments regarding the Annual Plan will be received until close of business, September 26, 2018. A public hearing will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on September 19, 2018, at the main office of the South Carthage Housing Authority at which time, the Annual Plan will be discussed. Interested parties may review the Annual Plan during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at the South Carthage Housing Authority administrative office located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. All questions should be directed to Mr. Chad Williams, Property Manager at 615-735-1940. 09-13-18(1T)

NOTICE OF DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS Attention Parents/ Guardians., Former Students: Special Education records which have been collected by the Smith County School District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of Special Education in the district, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of three years after Special Education services have ended for the student. Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 22, or moves from the district. This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of the Smith County School District’s policy of destroying special education upon the expiration of three years from the date services end. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state and federal laws unless the parent/guardian or adult student notifies the Smith County School District otherwise. After three years, the records are no longer useful to the district, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The Smith County School District will be destroying the unclaimed Special Education records for students who exited Special Education Services in this district between 1930 and 2008 on or after October 1, 2018. If you would like to claim your Special Education records, please contact the Smith County Board of Education Special Education Office at 615-735-2187. 09-13-18(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, September 18th, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director – Smith County 911 09-13-18(1T)

Smith County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for the lease of two four-wheel drive backhoes with an enclosed cab. The lease will be for approximately 1 year, beginning October 4, 2018. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, September 20, 2018, by the Smith County Financial Turner Building in Carthage, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Call, or email, smithhwy@dtccom.net, for additional specs. Bids being mailed for this rental should be addressed to the Smith County Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, to the attention of Mrs. Daisy Denton, Smith County Finance Director. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326. Smith County Highway Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids. 09-06-18(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4144-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR123 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/26/2018. 09-13-18(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4135-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ358 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/19/18. 09-06-18(2T)

