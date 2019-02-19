Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/21/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Elcie McCormack Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elcie McCormack, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of February, 2019. Signed Sue E. McCormack, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-14-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 2, 2005, executed by Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis, conveying certain real property therein described to ANDREW A. STANDFORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 9, 2005, in Deed Book 140, Page 341; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Elizon Master Participation Trust I, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Owner Trustee who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 53, PAGE 424, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 16.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING AN EASTERN CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH NORTH 77 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 11.15 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 276.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 20.73 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 06 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 27 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 654.50 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 35.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 60 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST 69.92 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 69.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 145.96 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 54 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 59 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 210.10 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 107.59 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 84 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 191.53 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 198.87 FEET; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 96.46 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID MARGIN IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LODA EUGENE HUNT AND THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH FOR THE NEXT THREE (3) CALLS: NORTH 00 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 06.38 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 68.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 52 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 106.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CREEK AND FANTLEY GENE SYKES FOR THE NEXT TWO (2) CALLS: NORTH 31 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 129.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 35 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 196.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING CREEK NORTH 56 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 25.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE RAILROAD; THENCE WITH THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 16 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 878.30 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 239.21 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 69 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 461.61 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 467.10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 86.28 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY WITH THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH SOUTH 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST 35.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CENTER OF THE CREEK SOUTH 64 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 195.79 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE CREEK IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 17 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 149.72 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 1 I SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 813.20 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 12.91 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 18 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 25.83 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 25.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 7.54 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MAY 14, 2003. Parcel ID: 098 016.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 281 Brush Creek Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: COMMUNITY BANK OF SMITH COUNTY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #151467 02/07/2019, 02/14/2019, 02/21/2019 2-7-3t

I, Christopher Hart, have this motorcycle frame with the VIN# 4K7581358BC0350524 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-337-4171. 2-14-2tpd

I, Heather Wilkerson, will not be responsible for any debts other than my own. 2-21-1tpd

I, Mike Binkley have this 2002 SW Trailer with this VIN#48B500C1222027163 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-218-8394. 02-21-19(1T)

I, Mike Binkley have this 2003 Better Built Trailer with this VIN#41NDG202131000711 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-218-8394. 02-21-19(1T)

SCHOOL SYSTEM SEEKS OUT CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES The Smith County School System is conducting a county-wide search for children with disabilities, ages birth through twenty-one, who are not currently in school or enrolled in a program for the disabled but are in need of special education services. The school system provides special education services to disabled children, ages 3-21. (Those children in the public school program and those enrolled in Head Start have already been identified.) The purpose is to locate and identify all disabled children and youth in Smith County so that they may receive appropriate public education. Persons who know of a disabled child not receiving educational services should contact Supervisor of Special Education, Lisa Hembree, at 735-2187. Programs are available, and the support of all citizens and organizations is solicited in locating children with disabilities in Smith County. Smith County Schools is a recipient of additional IDEA-B ARRA funds and will be dispersed according to IDEA-B rules and regulations. 02-21-19(1T)

NOTICE TO SCHOOL PATRONS CONCERNING STUDENT RECORDS The schools collect and maintain student records to provide for the growth and development of individual students, to provide information to parents and authorized staff, and to provide a basis for the evaluation and improvement of school programs. Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act, as amended, sets out requirements designed to protect the privacy of parents and students. Specifically, the statute governs disclosure of records maintained by educational institutions which receive federal funds. In brief, the statute provides that such institutions must provide parents of students access to official records directly related to the students and an opportunity for a hearing to challenge such records on the grounds that they are inaccurate, misleading or otherwise inappropriate; that institutions must obtain the written consent of parents before releasing personally identifiable data about students from records to other than a specified list of exceptions; that parents and students must be notified of these rights transfer to students at certain points; and that an office and review board must be established. This office is the Family Policy Compliance Office of the U.S. Department of Education. They will investigate and adjudicate violations and complaints of this section. A permanent record of a student’s name, address, and phone number, grades, attendance record, and classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed shall be maintained without time limitation. The public agency must inform parents as to where personally identifiable information is to be maintained when it is no longer needed to provide educational services for the child. If it is to be destroyed, the parents must be notified in advance and have a chance to review or copy the records. A copy of the policy and administrative regulations adopted by the Board of Education in compliance with Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act may be obtained. 02-21-19(1T)

Smith County Government is accepting sealed bids for the purpose of tree clearing at the Baker Industrial Site in Gordonsville, TN. Bid specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Finance Department, 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030. Bids will be accepted until Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8am at which time the bids will be opened in the Smith County Executive Conference Room at 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030. There will be a pre-bid conference on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1pm at the Smith County Executive Conference Room. Sealed bids may be mailed to Smith County Finance Department, 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030. Please mark the envelope: Tree Clearing Bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 02-21-18(1T)

I, Ashli Williams, have this 2012 Kawasaki Ninja 250R Vin#JKAEXMJ19CDAA6160 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-815-5551. 02-21-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: WL Markers, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4191-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS055 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/29/2019. 02-14-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80004-4246-04, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNS172 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/5/2019. 02-21-19(2T)

TWIN LAKES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL OF LANDSCAPE SERVICES Opportunities in Putnam, Jackson, Fentress and Overton Counties are available SERVICES: Twin Lakes is seeking proposals for Commercial Landscaping Services of our customer facing buildings. REQUIREMENTS: The Landscape Company will furnish any materials, labor, or equipment necessary to properly maintain landscape needs. Sub-contractors may be used for some of the work but only with the approval of the owner. RESPONSIBILITIES: Responsibilities to include, but not limited to: • Small trees, shrubs and bed maintenance-planting and removal (including mulching, pruning, hedge trimming) • Annual Color-Spring and Fall – (2) Change Outs • Insecticides, fungicides, herbicides within plant bed areas • Fertilize • Irrigation System Maintenance (if needed-spring startup and winterization) • No mowing services PROPOSAL SUBMISSIONS: Scope of Work and insurance requirements will be included in a Landscaping Proposal; forms may be found at http://www.twinlakes.net/rfq . If you have any questions regarding this proposal request, please contact Chad Anderson at 931-268-2151. All completed proposal submissions must be received by March 8, 2019 and can be emailed to canderson@twinlakes.net. Twin Lakes reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. SUCCESSFUL PARTIES MUST BE AN INSURED CONTRACTOR WITH (3) REFERENCES 02-21-19(2T)

