Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/28/19

In the chancery court of the twenty-sixth judicial district madison County, tennessee at jackson In re: Marshall Thomas Brewington (DOB: 05/02/2005) A Minor Child Under the Eighteen (18) Years of Age REBECCA S. LEWIS and THOMAS L. LEWIS, II Petitioners, Vs. Docket No. 77251 DANIEL LIN BREWINGTON, Respondent.

________________________

ORDER OF PUBLICATION (NON-RESIDENT NOTICE) It appearing from the complaint in this cause, which is sworn to, that DANIEL LIN BREWINGTON, cannot be personally served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Gordonsville, Tennessee, requiring the said Respondent to defend a civil action, which seeks a Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights and for Step-Parent Adoption by filing your answer with the Madison County Chancery Court Clerk & Master of the Court located at 100 East Main St., Ste. 200, Jackson, TN 38301, and serving a copy of the answer to the Complaint on: Andrea D. Sipes, Attorney for Petitioners, whose address is: P.O. Box 7129, Jackson, TN 38302. Within THIRTY (30) DAYS after the date of the last publication of this notice, not including day of last publication. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This the 21st day of February 2019. PAM CARTER, CLERK & MASTER MADISON COUNTY CHANCERY COURT 100 EAST MAIN STREET, SUITE 200 JACKSON, TN 38301 ANDREA D. SIPES, ESQ. ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS Publication dates: February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2019. 2-28-4t

________________________

I, Ashli Williams, have this 2012 Kawasaki Ninja 250R Vin#JKAEXMJ19CDAA6160 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-815-5551. 02-21-19(2T)

____________

TO BE AUCTIONED Caney Fork Motors 178 Cookeville Hwy • Elmwood, TN 38560 • 615-735-6305 on 03-08-19 @ 8:30am 2006 Ford Fusion 3FAFP07Z16R250646 02-28-19(1T)

__________

NOTICE THE SMITH COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL MEET THURSDAY AFTERNOON, MARCH 7TH, 2019, AT 5:00 PM IN THE AFTERNOON IN THE SMITH COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX CONFERENCE ROOM, LOCATED AT 122 TURNER HIGH SCHOOL CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030, TO HEAR AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF PREMISES BEER PERMIT FOR TANGLEWOOD MARKET AND DELI LOCATED AT 235 DIXON SPRINGS HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 IN SMITH COUNTY. THE APPLICANT’S NAME IS MANISHABAHEN PATEL. CLIFA NORRIS, BEER BOARD SECRETARY. 02-28-19(1T)

__________

Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Jason Powell has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 1. The Smith County Commission will fill the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held March 11, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualified to fill the vacancy. 02-28-19(1T)

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE (February 22, 2019) The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, March 07, 2019 at 6 p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Michael Ray at City Hall before noon on Monday, March 04, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 202. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 02-28-19 (1T)

___________

PUBLIC NOTICE THE TOWN COUNCIL OF GORDONSVILLE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING AT GORDONSVILLE CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2019 AT 6:00 P.M. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING IS TO CONSIDER ORDINANCE 19-02-11 TO AMEND THE CURRENT ABC ORDINANCE. ALL INTERESTED CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. JAMES M. GIBBS, MAYOR 02-28-19(1T)

_____________

Notice is hereby given that the South Carthage City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the William Ernest Hughes Building. The purpose of this hearing will be to solicit public comments concerning the passage of ORDINANCE # 19-390 of the TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE -AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 13, CHAPTER 3 OF THE SOUTH CARTHAGE MUNICIPAL CODE ON ABANDONED VEHICLES All interested parties are invited to attend. Jimmy S. Wheeler, Mayor 02-28-19(1T)

_______________

The South Carthage Planning Commission will meet on February 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the William Ernest Hughes Building located at 106 Main St., South Carthage, TN 37030. These meetings are open to the public and any interested citizens are invited to attend. Grover Ellenburg Jr. Chairman 02-28-19(1T)

________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed Proposals for the provision of Professional Nutrition Services (Home Delivered and Congregate meals). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland. The deadline to submit proposals will be April 15, 2019. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet. 02-28-19(1T)

__________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL OF LANDSCAPE SERVICES Opportunities in Putnam, Jackson, Fentress and Overton Counties are available SERVICES: Twin Lakes is seeking proposals for Commercial Landscaping Services of our customer facing buildings. REQUIREMENTS: The Landscape Company will furnish any materials, labor, or equipment necessary to properly maintain landscape needs. Sub-contractors may be used for some of the work but only with the approval of the owner. RESPONSIBILITIES: Responsibilities to include, but not limited to: • Small trees, shrubs and bed maintenance—planting and removal (including mulching, pruning, hedge trimming) • Insecticides, fungicides, herbicides within plant bed areas • Fertilize • Irrigation System Maintenance (if needed-spring startup and winterization) • No mowing services PROPOSAL SUBMISSIONS: Scope of Work and insurance requirements will be included in a Landscaping Proposal; forms may be found at http://www.twinlakes.net/rfq . If you have any questions regarding this proposal request, please contact Chad Anderson at 931-268-2151. All completed proposal submissions must be received by March 15, 2019 and can be emailed to canderson@twinlakes.net. Twin Lakes reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. SUCCESSFUL PARTIES MUST BE AN INSURED CONTRACTOR WITH (3) REFERENCES Updated: 02/19/2019 02-28-19(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80004-4246-04, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNS172 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/5/2019. 02-21-19(2T)

_____________