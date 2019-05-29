OBIT: Mrs. Betty Jo Scurlock

Mrs. Betty Jo Scurlock, age 78 of Carthage, died Sunday morning, May 26, at Concordia Nursing and Rehab in Carthage. She is survived by: children, Rhonda Garnett and husband Keith of Carthage, Carolyn Hancock of Carthage, Ricky Hancock of Cookeville, Ronnie Hancock of Carthage, Charles Hancock of Carthage; siblings, Sue Mitchell of Cookeville, Dorothy Nell Leach of McMinnville, Glen Baker and wife Billie Ann of Smithville, Jimmy Baker and wife Faye of Smithville, Billy Ray Baker of Smithville,; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Scurlock is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday morning, May 30 at 11:00 AM at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Bro. Gary Miller will officiate.

Visitation at Sanderson on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 10:50 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the family funeral fund.

