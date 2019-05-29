OBIT: Mrs. Gwen Hesson Livesay

Mrs. Gwen Hesson Livesay, age 88, of Smyrna, died Tuesday morning, May 28, at her home. She is survived by: sons, Mark Livesay of Murfreesboro, Michael Sullivan of Smyrna; grandchildren, Serita Lane, Ezra Lane, Sarah Cumberland, Brooke Livesay, Drew Sullivan and fiancé” Amanda Akins, Brittany Sullivan, Sadie Leaver, Kenzie Sullivan; 17 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Livesay is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, May 30, at 3:00 PM. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Garden.

Serving as pallbearers are: Drew Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Ezra Lane, Ken Wade, Jeff Jones, Josh Bruinkool.

Visitation on Thursday only from 12:00 noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

