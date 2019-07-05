OBIT: Mr. Sebastian Fox, Jr.

Mr. Sebastian Fox, Jr., age 79, of Carthage, and former resident of Hawaii, died Thursday afternoon, July 4, at Smith County Rehab in Carthage. He is survived by: sisters, Elizabeth Wolff and husband Richard of Kialua, Hawaii, Charlotte Eottolo and husband James of Tenant Square, Pennsylvania, Agoria Fox of Wilimington, Delaware; 2 brothers, Carl Pitts of Smyrna, Delaware, Lewis Fox of Seattle, Washington.

Mr. Fox is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home. He will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. His cremains will be returned to Hawaii for burial.

