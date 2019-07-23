Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/25/19

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE JOHN HENRY THACKXTON, PLAINTIFF VS. CYNTHIA DAWN ThACKXTON Defendant NO. 2019-CV-35 ORDER OF PUBLICATION (NON-RESIDENT NOTICE) In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the defendant CYNTHIA DAWN THACKXTON’s residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon her. It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon James B. Dance, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 216 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and, also file the original answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 115, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. This the 27th day of June, 2019. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk James B. Dance Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, 2019 7-4-4t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: SHARAN LEE VENABLE TAYLOR, DECEASED BRANDEN BELLAR, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2327 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 21, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 3rd day of August, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 506 Spring Street, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 54H Group: B PARCEL: 018.00 LYING AND BEING in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: WEST by Spring Street; North by Nellie Myers; South by Glenn Dixon (formerly John Meadows) and Laura Bell Bryant; and East by Earnest Bennett (formerly Williams). Said lot fronts on Spring Street a distance of 77 feet and runs East in parallel line a distance of 125 feet. BEING the same property vested in Sharan Taylor by deed from Roy Douglas West and C. D. Poindexter, of record in Record Book 222, page 412, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This conveyance is subject to an easement for storm drain, recorded in Record Book 11, Page 643, said Register’s Office. Sale will be made for cash. This 5th day of July, 2019. J. Branden Bellar Attorney for Estate of Sharan Taylor Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 7-11-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Ruth Johnson Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Ruth Johnson, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of July, 2019. Signed Jennifer Hensley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-25-2t

________________________

Seeking Jessica Mangrum Wilburn concerning your inheritance. Contact Michelle Lowder via messenger. 7-11-4tpd

____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage City Council Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. Carthage Planning Commission On Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., a Public Hearing will be held to discuss: • Second Reading of RESOLUTION # PSR-20190612-1: Resolution to correct errors in previous adoption of changes to the official Subdivision Regulations for the Carthage Municipal Planning Commission The meetings will be held at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 07-25-19(1t)

_____

GRAND JURY NOTICE It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner, 22 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question. Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, TN 37030 07-25-19(2t)

__________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Civil Constructors, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80003-4260-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ360 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 9/6/2019. 07-25-19(2t) __________ mmm I, Tony Elrod, have in my possession a 1990 Ford with this VIN# 1FTCR14U3MPA25638. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-3589. 07-18-19(2T)

______