OBIT: Mr. Matt Lund

Mr. Matt Lund of the Turkey Creek Community died at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday evening July 31, 2019 at his Turkey Creek Highway home from kidney failure. He was under the care of Aseracare Hospice of Nashville. Mr. Lund was 57.

He was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No local services are planned.

He was born Matthew Mark Lund in Rhineland, in Oneida County, Wisconsin on June 14, 1962 and was the son of the late Gene Leroy Lund and Joyce Eleanor Baer Lund.

Mr. Lund moved to Smith County from Wisconsin and purchased his Turkey Creek Community farm and was retired as a water pump mechanic at the Nyrstar mine in Gordonsville.

Mr. Lund was a non-denominational Christian.

Mr. Lund was survived by several siblings who all live out of state.

