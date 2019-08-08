OBIT: Mrs. Shirley Ann Mundy Oldham

Mrs. Shirley Ann Mundy Oldham, age 76, of Dixon Springs, died Tuesday morning, August 6, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Jackie Oldham; children, Jackie Ann Gregory and husband Tim of Old Hickory, Gina Anderson and husband Richard of Rome, Matt Oldham and wife Neely of Defeated Creek; siblings, Carole Hale and husband Mickey of Defeated Creek, Victor Mundy and wife Janie of Buffalo; 6 grandchildren, Micca Holder, Alex Anderson and wife Kelly, Krysten Kemp and husband Daniel, Allie Reeves and husband Dekolas, Jackson Oldham, Cassie Oldham; step grandchild, Page Tumbaridis and husband Alex; 6 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Johnny, Koleman, Willow, Eva, Emery.

Mrs. Oldham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, August 9, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Daniel Cook and Bro. Tim Towns will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jackson Oldham, Alex Anderson, Nathan Johnson, Johnny Lyda, Daniel Kemp, Dekolas Reeves.

Visitation begins on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

