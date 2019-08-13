Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/15/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Violet K. Pontious Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Violet K. Pontious, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of July, 2019. Signed Sabrena L. Sowell, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master J. Stephen Brown, Attorney 8-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sharon Kay Paschal Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of July, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Sharon Kay Paschal, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of June, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of July, 2019. Signed Ron Paschal, Co-Personal Representative Pam Huddleston, Co-Personal Representative Lanee Young, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 8-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Matthew Mark Lund Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Matthew Mark Lund, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of August, 2019. Signed Mark Jones, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 8-15-2t

________________________

NOTICE LaGREGORY DWIGHT KIRKENDOLL The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kambri A’Vonna Kirkendoll. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-01-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marcus Baker Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marcus Baker, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of June, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of August, 2019. Signed Linda Faye Baker, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 8-15-2t

________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE CARTHAGE, TN IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF: BAILEE FAYE MOBBS, D.O. B. 01/23/2014 REBECCA AND DONALD ASHMORE, MATERNAL GREAT-GRANDPARENTS, PETITIONERS, v. BRITTANY FAITH ORTT, Mother JESSE MOBBS, Putative Father RESPONDENTS. ________________________ ORDER AND NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ON THE PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS AND FOR ADOPTION ________________________ This matter came to be heard before the Honorable Clara Byrd the 28th day of June 2019 on Petitioners’ motion for service by publication. Upon review of Petitioners’ motion, statements of counsel, and the record as a whole, this Court finds that due to the unknown whereabouts of the Respondent, the ordinary process of law cannot be served and that service by publication is appropriate in this matter. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that service of the above styled cause shall be made by publication in the Carthage Courier, a local print newspaper, for four (4) consecutive weeks. This the 28th day of June 2019. Clara Byrd, Circuit Court Judge NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Respondent must respond within 30 (thirty) days of the last date of publication of this notice. Failure to respond may result in the termination of the parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child. It is the intent of this petition to terminate any and all parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child B. Ortt. It is also the intent of this petition to seek the adoption on the minor child by the Petitioners. The Respondent shall have no further right to notice of proceedings as to the adoption of the child if no response to this notice is filed. Jacquelyn M. Scott Attorney for Co-Petitioners P.O. Box 283 Carthage, TN 37030 615-281-8019 8-15-4t

_________________________

I, Stephen Stiles, have in my possession a 1999 Dodge Intrepid, VIN#2B3HD46R3XH534458, Auto, Fully Loaded, V-6, 2.7, Gold. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-655-7154 08-15-19(1t)

_________

Smith County Will be accepting bids on a R & R Right Hydrostatic Pump and a Left Side Drive Pump Replacement for a 963D Loader. Bids should be turned in to the Smith County Mayor’s Office by 10:00 a.m. on August 27th. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of race, color, national origin, age, gender, or disability. 08-15-19(1t)

________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 08-15-19(1t)

_________

Due to regulations by TDEC, rule 0400-11-01-.04©1(i), Smith County Landfill will no longer be accepting any brush. 08-15-19(2t)

_________

I, Stephen Stiles, have in my possession a 2002 Nissan Altima, VIN#1N4AL11D92C233272, Silver, 4 cyl, 2.5L, Fully Loaded. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-655-7154 08-15-19(2t)

_____

I, Stephen Stiles, have in my possession a 2004 Buick Lasabre, VIN#1g4hp5sks44155895. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-655-7154 08-15-19(2t)

_____________

I, J. C. Allen, have this 2012 XUV with this VIN # 1M0825GSHBM042353in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-464-7334. 8-15-1tpd

____________________________