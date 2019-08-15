OBIT: Mrs. Betty Kennedy

Mrs. Betty Kennedy, age 82, of Pleasant Shade, died Tuesday morning, August 13, at Smith County Health Care. She is survived by: children; Michael Kennedy of Pleasant Shade, Jeanene Halliburton and husband Stacey of Buffalo; 3 grandchildren; Dr. John Wesley Halliburton and wife Samantha of Buffalo, Andrew Kennedy and wife Keshia of Hattiesburg, MS, Amanda Kennedy Ray and husband Dusty of Carthage; great-grandchildren, Mason Holladay, Evvy Kayte Ray, Thea Kennedy, Bash Halliburton, Haddie Kennedy, Abigail Halliburton; sister-in-law, Mildred Jo Kennedy Green of Carthage.

Mrs. Kennedy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, August 16, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Scott Rigsby and Eld. Gerald Rich will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Phil Sloan, Benton Ray Beasley, Marty Wilmore, Dusty Ray, John Wesley Halliburton, Andrew Kennedy.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.