OBIT: Mrs. Eva Mae Sandlin Winfree Nash

Mrs. Eva Mae Sandlin Winfree Nash, age 90, of Chapel Hill, TN, died Friday, August 9, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in Alexandria, TN, Mrs. Nash

was a daughter of the late Olvie Sandlin and Willie Hale Sandlin. She was a beautician during her working years and attended Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Sutton and a brother, James Sandlin.

Survived by 3 daughters, Gayle (Ronnie) Boles of Brush Creek, TN, Brenda Ivy of Chapel Hill, TN and Debra Wesson of Chapel Hill, TN; 6 grandchildren, Lesli (Barry) Smith, Chad (Kelly) Boles, Dakota (Devan) Davenport, Tanner (Alysha) Wesson, Tiffany (Morgan) Ivy Stamper and Nicole Ivy; 9 great grandchildren, Tucker Smith, Kanon Smith, Abby Boles, Davin Trusty, Kaitlyn Trusty, Atlas Davenport, Aniston Davenport, Luna Wesson and Ares Wesson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home, Visitation will be from 1pm – 3pm Sunday, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Swanson Cemetery.

