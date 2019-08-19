OBIT: Mrs. Bobbie Sue Grisham

Mrs. Bobbie Sue Grisham of Lebanon died at the age of 82 at her Vosswood Drive home at 11:44 a.m. Sunday morning August 11, 2019.

Funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon were conducted Wednesday morning August 14th at 11 a.m. with Bro. Gary Wilson officiating. Burial followed beside her husband, Ray, at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Born Bobbie Sue Halliburton in the Difficult Community on May 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn Halliburton and Ruth Mundy Halliburton who died May 27, 1937 at the age of 26 from complications from childbirth.

Two half-brothers preceded her in death, Charles “Pee Wee” Halliburton who died April 19, 2018 at the age of 74 and Benton Hart Halliburton who died February 28, 1973 at the age of 30.

Her husband of over fifty nine years, Elmwood Community native Willie Ray Grisham, preceded her in death on June 12, 2019.

She was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Lebanon where she had taught Sunday school for over fifty years.

For seven years she was employed at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation, Texas Boot Co. for thirty five years and was retired as a cook for the Lebanon Special School District.

Surviving are her two sons Tim Grisham and Darren Grisham; two grandchildren, Lyndsay Ann Grisham Cunningham and husband Corey and Shelton Grisham; five great grandchildren, Allie Spears, Ella Kate, Mia Jane, Emma Kay and Ryan Knox Cunningham.

