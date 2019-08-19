OBIT: Mrs. Edith Moss Thornton

Mrs. Edith Moss Thornton of the Gentry Community in Putnam County died at the Rabbit Ridge Road farm home of her daughter at 2:23 a.m. Sunday morning August 18, 2019 at the age of 97.

Her daughter, Linda Archer, was to make arrangements at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Monday morning august 19th at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Thornton was the daughter of the late Letcher and Cora Russell Moss who co-owned Forks River Farms in the Horseshoe Bend Community.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

