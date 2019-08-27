Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/29/19

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on September 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the Ordinances below: 1. Ordinance # 19-396 amending the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget. 2. Ordinance # 19-398 rezoning of property located at 58 Cookeville Hwy from C-2 to I-1. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session and will consider passage of these Ordinances on final reading. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 08-29-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 6 p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 08-29-19(1t)

Smith County Highway Department 200 JMZ Drive Gordonsville, TN 38563 2019-2020 In-Place Fog Seal Bid Application Of Fog Seal To Various County Roads (Up To 60,000 SY) $ ________ per Square Yard In-Place Fog Seal Notes: 1. All Fog Sealing Products Will Be Bought Directly By The Smith County Highway Department. Contractor Is To Only Provide Labor & Equipment In This Bid. 2. Contractor Is To Use A Mechanical Broom & Vacuum On All Roads In Advance Of The Fog Seal Being Applied. 3. Fog Seal To Be Applied Using A Liquid Asphalt Distributor or Equivalent Device. 4. Estimated Fog Seal Application Rates To Be No Less Than 0.08 Gallons Per Square Yard And No More Than 0.15 Gallons Per Square Yard. 5. Fog Seal Application May be Broken Into Two Separate Applications When Over 0.12 Gallons Per Square Yard Or As Dictated By The Absorption Rate Of The Surface Being Treated. Optional Traffic Control (Per Day} $______________Per Day Traffic Control Notes: 1. Traffic Control To Consist Of A Minimum Of 2 ANCI (American National Standards Institute) Certified Traffic Personal. 2. A Minimum Of Two Traffic Control Vehicles. 3. Mobile Communication Devices For All Traffic Control Personal Onsite (When Conditions Require The Use Of These Devices) 4. All Necessary Signage To Safely Control Traffic General Notes: *All Bidders Must Have An Active State Of Tennessee Contractors License To Be Eligible To Bid* *Quantities Maybe Extended Beyond Estimated Amounts Listed At The Discretion Of The Smith County Highway Department* *The Smith County Highway Department Has The Right To Reject Any And All Bids* 08-29-18(1t)

Smith County Highway Department 200 JMZ Drive Gordonsville, TN 38563 2019-2020 CHPF-1 Liquid Bid (CHPF-lls A Cationic Polymer Modified Emulsified Asphalt-To Be Used For Fog Sealing Various Roads Which Have AE-3 Cold Mix Already Applied To Them Within Smith County) $ ________ per Gallon, Delivered CHPF-1 Bid Notes: 1. All Fog Sealing Products Will Be Bought Directly By The Smith County Highway Department And Applied By A Yet To Awarded In-Place Bidder. 2. Price Per Gallon To Include The Delivery Of This Product To The Staging Areas Within Smith County Where Fog Seal Work Is Being Completed. 3. Bidder To Assume No Less Than 5,000 Gallons Per Delivery Unless Otherwise Noted. General Notes: *The Smith County Highway Department Has The Right To Reject Any And All Bids* 08-29-19(1t)

Smith County Highway Department 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563 2019-2020 Miscellaneous Asphalt Repair Bid (Asphalt Infrared, Asphalt Mill & Fill, & Standalone Milling) Asphalt Infrared Repair (Up To 10,000 SF) $ ___ Per Square Foot (Refer To Infrared Asphalt Specifications Provided By The Smith County Highway Department) Asphalt Mill & Fill Repairs (Up To 1,000 SF) $ ____ Per Square Foot *Note 1: Price To Include Use Of 3” of 411 E (PG64-22) & Application Of SS-1 or Trackless Tack, Per TDOT Specifications, Unless Otherwise Noted & Agreed To In Writing By The Smith County Highway Department. Note#: 2 Areas To Be Repaired Will Be Marked By The Smith County Highway Department In Advance Of Work Being Done. 1,000 SF To Be Used Throughout Smith County At The Departments Discretion. Asphalt Machine Milling (Up To 1,000 SY) $ ____ Per Square Yard Mobilization Rate $ ____ Per Mobilization (Up To 5 Mobilizations Per Bid Year) (Machine To Be Minimum Of 4 Ft. In Width Along With Having A Conveyor Discharge System To Load Trucks) *Trucks To Be Provided By The Smith County Highway Department* Notes: *All Bidders Must Have An Active State Of Tennessee Contractors License To Be Eligible To Bid* *Quantities May be Extended Beyond Estimated Amounts Listed At The Discretion Of The Smith County Highway Department* *The Smith County Highway Department Has The Right To Reject Any And All Bids* 08-29-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Turner Building executive conference room, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Matthew Enoch and Jamie Petty for property located at 762 Lebanon Hwy, specifically known as tax map 048O, group A, parcel 006.00. This variance request is to approve the replacement of a home that burnt after the one year deadline for non-conforming use. The parcel is zoned R1 (Residential). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 08-29-19(1t)

NON-DISCRIMINATION NOTICE SMITH COUNTY HEALTH & REHABILITATION Is proud to comply with the provisions of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975. All admissions, applicants, and services will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age or disability. EOE August 29 08-29-19(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 300-500 Chromebooks. Bid forms with specifi cations may be obtained via emailing Terry Woodard, Smith County Board of Education at terry@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 via emailing Norma Mitchell at mitchelln@ smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-22-19(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4192-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS131 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/4/2019. 08-22-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4188-04, 98302-4189-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS054 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/4/2019. 08-22-19(2T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 24, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 25, 2005, in Book No. 122, at Page 363, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jerry L Cherry, conveying certain property therein described to Charles E. Tonkin, II as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on October 23, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #8: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of Switchboard Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and The northwest corner of Tract #9 of the Conger property (7.40 acres as survey of same date), also being 499.78 feet west of the northwest corner of William C. Denney as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with line of said Tract #9 South 9 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds West 1557.88 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Denney North 70 degrees 29 minutes 41 seconds West 205.24 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch hackberry tree and a post; thence with line of Tract #1 (5.47 acres), Tract #2 (5.80 acres), Tract #3 (6.42 acres), and Tract #7 (5.69 acres), of the Conger property North 9 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds East 1530.17 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Switchboard Road; thence with said margin South 86 degrees 04 minutes 36 seconds East 36.03 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 degrees 02 minutes 40 seconds, a radius of 503.30 feet, a tangent length of 84.42 feet, and a chord of South 76 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East 166.52 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 167.29 feet to the point of beginning containing 7.19 acres more or less by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated May 23, 1997. Said plat being of record in Plat Book 3, page 306, Slide B-4, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 197 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547-5070 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JERRY L CHERRY The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341564 DATED August 22, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-29-3t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE CARTHAGE, TN IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF: BAILEE FAYE MOBBS, D.O. B. 01/23/2014 REBECCA AND DONALD ASHMORE, MATERNAL GREAT-GRANDPARENTS, PETITIONERS, v. BRITTANY FAITH ORTT, Mother JESSE MOBBS, Putative Father RESPONDENTS. ________________________ ORDER AND NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ON THE PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS AND FOR ADOPTION ________________________ This matter came to be heard before the Honorable Clara Byrd the 28th day of June 2019 on Petitioners’ motion for service by publication. Upon review of Petitioners’ motion, statements of counsel, and the record as a whole, this Court finds that due to the unknown whereabouts of the Respondent, the ordinary process of law cannot be served and that service by publication is appropriate in this matter. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that service of the above styled cause shall be made by publication in the Carthage Courier, a local print newspaper, for four (4) consecutive weeks. This the 28th day of June 2019. Clara Byrd, Circuit Court Judge NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Respondent must respond within 30 (thirty) days of the last date of publication of this notice. Failure to respond may result in the termination of the parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child. It is the intent of this petition to terminate any and all parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child B. Ortt. It is also the intent of this petition to seek the adoption on the minor child by the Petitioners. The Respondent shall have no further right to notice of proceedings as to the adoption of the child if no response to this notice is filed. Jacquelyn M. Scott Attorney for Co-Petitioners P.O. Box 283 Carthage, TN 37030 615-281-8019 8-15-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Flora Dawson Caplenor Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Flora Dawson Caplenor, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of August, 2019. Signed Carolyn Joann Dawson Henley, Co-Personal Representative Susan Henley Trammell Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 8-22-2t

