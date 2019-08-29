OBIT: Mrs. Viola Moss Walrond

Mrs. Viola Moss Walrond, age 85, of the Popes Hill community, died Thursday morning, August 29, at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation. She is survived by: stepsons, Ricky Scruggs and wife Gail Bane Scruggs of Popes Hill and Billy Joe Scruggs and wife Jennifer of Carthage; niece, Pricilla Joan Harrison of Rocky Mound; great niece, Daphe Jernigan and husband Darren of Grant, FL; sister-in-law, Hattie Virginia Carr of Rocky Mound.

Mrs. Walrond is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 31, at 1:00 pm with Eld. Guthrie “Gus” Gregory officiating. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

Sanderson of Carthage