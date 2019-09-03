Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/05/19

I, Alvie Damron have in my possession a 1992 Toyota Truck, White, VIN#4TARNO1PXN2042291. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-318-7591. 09-05-19(1t)

______

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at 5:30p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 09-05-19(1t)

______

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: 1991 MAKE: Dodge MODEL: Dynasty VIN:1B3XC46R4MD244818 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale. 09-05-19(1t)

______

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 24, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 25, 2005, in Book No. 122, at Page 363, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jerry L Cherry, conveying certain property therein described to Charles E. Tonkin, II as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on October 23, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #8: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of Switchboard Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and The northwest corner of Tract #9 of the Conger property (7.40 acres as survey of same date), also being 499.78 feet west of the northwest corner of William C. Denney as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with line of said Tract #9 South 9 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds West 1557.88 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Denney North 70 degrees 29 minutes 41 seconds West 205.24 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch hackberry tree and a post; thence with line of Tract #1 (5.47 acres), Tract #2 (5.80 acres), Tract #3 (6.42 acres), and Tract #7 (5.69 acres), of the Conger property North 9 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds East 1530.17 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Switchboard Road; thence with said margin South 86 degrees 04 minutes 36 seconds East 36.03 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 degrees 02 minutes 40 seconds, a radius of 503.30 feet, a tangent length of 84.42 feet, and a chord of South 76 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East 166.52 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 167.29 feet to the point of beginning containing 7.19 acres more or less by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated May 23, 1997. Said plat being of record in Plat Book 3, page 306, Slide B-4, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 197 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547-5070 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JERRY L CHERRY The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341564 DATED August 22, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-29-3t

_________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE CARTHAGE, TN IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF: BAILEE FAYE MOBBS, D.O. B. 01/23/2014 REBECCA AND DONALD ASHMORE, MATERNAL GREAT-GRANDPARENTS, PETITIONERS, v. BRITTANY FAITH ORTT, Mother JESSE MOBBS, Putative Father RESPONDENTS. ________________________ ORDER AND NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ON THE PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS AND FOR ADOPTION ________________________ This matter came to be heard before the Honorable Clara Byrd the 28th day of June 2019 on Petitioners’ motion for service by publication. Upon review of Petitioners’ motion, statements of counsel, and the record as a whole, this Court finds that due to the unknown whereabouts of the Respondent, the ordinary process of law cannot be served and that service by publication is appropriate in this matter. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that service of the above styled cause shall be made by publication in the Carthage Courier, a local print newspaper, for four (4) consecutive weeks. This the 28th day of June 2019. Clara Byrd, Circuit Court Judge NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Respondent must respond within 30 (thirty) days of the last date of publication of this notice. Failure to respond may result in the termination of the parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child. It is the intent of this petition to terminate any and all parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child B. Ortt. It is also the intent of this petition to seek the adoption on the minor child by the Petitioners. The Respondent shall have no further right to notice of proceedings as to the adoption of the child if no response to this notice is filed. Jacquelyn M. Scott Attorney for Co-Petitioners P.O. Box 283 Carthage, TN 37030 615-281-8019 8-15-4t

_________________________