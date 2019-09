Mr. Ernie Jakes, age 67 of Elmwood, died Tuesday morning, September 3, at his home.

He is survived by; wife, Valerie Jakes; sons, Elliott Sean Jakes and wife Heather of Joelton, Ernest Stillwell Jakes Jr of Elmwood; granddaughter, Whitley June Jakes; niece, Kristen Lee and husband Jeff of Gallatin.

Mr. Jakes will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services.

No services are planned at this time.

Sanderson of Carthage