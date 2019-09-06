FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL By Editor | September 6, 2019 | 0 FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Keep up with the Courier Sports Twitter page at twitter.com/CarCourierSport Smith Co. 0 – Upperman 42 FINAL Gordonsville 42 – Pickett Co. 18 FINAL Posted in Breaking News, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MAN FACES CHARGES IN CHESTNUT MOUND BURGLARY September 3, 2019 OWLS LEAVE NO DOUBT September 3, 2019 TBI CONTINUE INVESTIGATION INTO BODY FOUND IN LANCASTER September 3, 2019 SHERRY’S RUN TO HONOR SM. CO. COUPLE September 3, 2019