Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/03/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Clara Oddone Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Helen Clara Oddone, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of September, 2019. Signed Angela Oddone, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 9-26-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 10-03-19(1t)

_______

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Special Exception and Variance Request on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Turner Building Executive Conference Room, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC for property located off of Badger Ln, Carthage, TN, specifically known as tax map 052, parcel 027.00. The special exception is to construct a 290’ wireless communications tower (275’ self supporting tower with a 15’ lightening arrestor) on Badger Ln and a variance from the requirement for landscape screening pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Article V, Section 7F, to allow construction without adding plantings. The parcel is zoned R1 (Residential). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 10-03-19(1t)

________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 10-03-19(1t)

______

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session regarding Student Growth Needs Assessment on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. 10-03-19(1t)

_________

NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Barbara Kannapel has tendered her resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 6. The Smith County Commission will fill the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held October 14, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 6 may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualified to fill the vacancy. Smith County thanks Barbara Kannapel for her service. 10-03-19(1t)

____

NOTICE 2019 PROPERTY TAXES ARE NOW DUE AND PAYABLE WITHOUT PENALTY THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020. 2018 PROPERTY TAX WILL LEAVE THIS OFFICE AT 4:00 P.M. ON MARCH 31, 2020. YOU MAY MAKE PARTIAL PAYMENTS ON 2018 & 2019 TAXES. If you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and your 2019 income was less than $29,86* you may quality for tax relief. if your income was less than $31,790* and you are 65 or older you may qualify for tax freeze. All spouse income must be included. *ALL PERSONS ON THE DEED & SPOUSE – ON YOUR PRIMARY RESIDENCE. IF YOU HAVE A LIFE ESTATE, AND ANY BENEFICIARY (SUCH AS YOUR CHILDREN) LIVE WITH YOU, THEIR INCOME MUST BE COUNTED. IF YOU ARE A 100% DISABLED WAR RELATED VETERAN OR THE WIDOW OF AN ELIGIBLE VETERAN YOU COULD QUALIFY FOR TAX RELIEF. APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR TAX RELIEF IS APRIL 6, 2020 OFFICE HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 – 4:00 SATURDAYS IN FEBRUARY 8:00 – 12:00 Extended hours in October until 4:30 February 17 – 28 8:00 – 4:30 Closed for State Holidays PHONE 615-735-8242 We now have a drop box at the front door of the Turner Building that you may leave payment by check only. Absolutely no cash payments may be left in the box. YOU MAY MAIL YOUR TAXES TO: SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, SUITE 104, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 PLEASE MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE You can now search taxes or pay online at tennesseetrustee.com There is a convenience fee for payment online charged by the processor. 10-03-19(2t)

______

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2020 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed its 2020 Annual PHA Plan that outlines the Agency’s programs which includes, a strategy plan for meeting its public housing capital improvement needs; and, its administrative needs for fiscal year end 2020. The public is invited to review the plan and provide comments regarding any components of the 2020 Annual PHA Plan. Comments regarding the 2020 Annual Plan will be taken until 10:00 a.m. October 17, 2019. A public hearing will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on October 15, 2019, at SCHA’s main office, at which time, the 2020 Annual Plan will be discussed. Interested parties may review the 2020 Annual Plan during normal business hours, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at SCHA’s administrative office located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. All questions should be directed to Mr. Chad Williams, Property Manager at 615-735-1940. 10-03-19(1t)

_____