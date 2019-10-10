OBIT: Ms. Andi Brickman

Ms. Andi Brickman

Ms. Andi Brickman of Sevierville, and formally of Damascus, Maryland, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville at the age of 71 at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning August 7, 2019.

Ms. Brickman was admitted to the U. T. Medical Center on August 2nd from her Maples Branch Road home where she was battling cancer.

Ms. Brickman was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, 23640 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions can be made to Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in her memory.

She was one of five children and was born Andria Geraldine Gore in Nashville on February 22, 1948 and was the daughter of Mrs. Mary Lynn McLean Knox of Carthage, well known as a longtime volunteer at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Mrs. Brickman was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Bailey.

She was a 1966 graduate of the Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland and was a member of the Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Before retirement, Ms. Brickman was employed with Giant Foods for over forty three years and after retirement there she was employed for ten years by Montgomery County Public Schools.

Surviving in addition to Andi’s mother, Mrs. Mary, is a daughter, Jaime Crawford and husband Jay of Sevierville; a sister, Kathy Bender of Orange, Virginia; brothers, Robert Bailey of Gaithersburg, Maryland and George Bailey of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Jake Crawford, Ciarra Crawford and Abigail “Abby” Crawford; one great grand-daughter, Maddie Crawford; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE