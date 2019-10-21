OBIT: Mrs. Louise Lawson

Longtime Carthage business woman, Mrs. Louise Lawson now of Knoxville, died at the age of 86 Thursday afternoon October 6, 2019 at 4:41 p.m. at Asbury Place in Maryville.

Graveside services were conducted at 12:30 E.S.T. Monday afternoon October 21st with Eld. Steve Lipsey of the Hardin Valley Church of Christ officiating. Burial followed beside her husband in the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Born Rhoda Louise Walker in Jefferson County on April 27, 1933, she was the daughter and one of ten children of the late Sharpe G. Walker Sr. who died March 19, 1982 at the age of 86 and Selma Killion Walker who died May 30, 1935 at the age of 36.

Mrs. Lawson was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Lynn Lawson Eastes who died October 21, 2016 at the age of 64.

Eight siblings preceded her in death, Alfred and Fred Walker, Lucille Walker Corbett, Marvin Walker, Doris Walker Biggs, Maxine Walker Garrett, Effie Walker Cox, and Mary Neil Walker Widner.

Her husband of forty four years, Hubert “Tommy” Lawson preceded her in death at the age of 63 on August 23, 1994.

The Lawson’s owned and operated the Lawson’s Department Store on the square in Carthage for many years occupying two buildings where Bass & Bass and Kim’s Frame Shop are now located.

While in Carthage they were members of the Carthage Church of Christ and after moving to Knoxville were members of the West End Church of Christ.

After relocating to Knoxville she was employed Kids Port in the Outlet Mall in West Knoxville and at Added Dimension in the Gallery Shopping Center.

Surviving are two sons, Robbie Lawson and wife Ellen, Terry Lawson, son-in-law, Gary Eastes and

Grandchildren, Heather Webb Wilmore and husband Tim, Daniel Eastes and wife Rosie, Keith Lawson, Alex Lawson, and wife Lauren Nixon, and Catlin Malone; great-grandchildren, Callie Malone, Haley Carver and husband Corey, Tommy Wilmore, Ben Wilmore and Andrew Eastes; brother, S. G. Walker Jr. and wife Rosie, sister-in-law, Bea Matthews Walker and brother-in-law, Charles Briggs.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE