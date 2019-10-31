OBIT: Betty Lou Cooksey

Betty Lou Cooksey, age 78, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, died October 15th after a long journey with Aliheimers. She was a graduate of Guthrie High School and received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Oklahoma. She was a long time art and English teacher in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Betty was preceded in death by her mother Bobbye Lancaster Cooksey, originally from Smith County, TN; her father Howell Cooksey of Guthrie, OK; and her sister Barbara Medley of Denver, CO. She is survived by her sister Toni Cook (David) of Oklahoma City, O.K; her brother-in-law Ted Medley of Tampa, FL; niece Sharon Medley ofDenver, CO; her nephews Howell Medley (Lisa), Arlington, VA, Philip Medley Ouanita) Denver, CO, William Cook, John Cook, and Andrew Cook (Michelle} of Oklahoma City, OK; and great nieces and nephews Lucy Medley, Paige Medley, Brett Medley, Peter Medley, Mark Medley, Madelyn Cook and Harper Cook.

Honoring her wishes, her body was donated for medical research and her service will be private.