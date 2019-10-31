OBIT: Mr. Gary Dale Ellis

Mr. Gary Dale Ellis, age 72 of Dixon Springs, TN passed away Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 at Kindred Health Care.

Preceded in death by: Parents, James & Ophelia Ellis; Brother, Carroll Ellis

Survived by: 2 Sons, Shayne (Jolene) Ellis-Hartsville, TN; Stacy (Jenesia) Ellis-Hartsville, TN

4 Grandchildren, Brock, Hannah Brooke, Taylor & Levi Ellis; Brother, Kindall Ellis-Dixon Springs, TN

Sister, Effie Watkins-Lebanon, TN

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 conducted by Eld. Eddy Gregory and Eld. Junior Dickerson.

Pallbearers: Marty Carr, Michael Robertson, Jason Bennett, Curt Gregory, Brian Ballou and Kyle Hooks.

Interment Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com