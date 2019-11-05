TIGERS/OWLS PREPARE FOR POSTSEASON RUNS

TSSAA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

A new season will start for the Smith County High Owls and the Gordonsville High Tigers as they enter the 2019 TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) High School football playoffs this Friday night.

The two area programs have become staples in the postseason as the Owls come into this year’s playoffs with a No. 2 seed as they host their first postseason game since 2017. The Tigers will be on the road in the first round for the first time since 2014 — a 48-28 loss to Wayne County.

Like 2017, the Smith Co. Owls will host Sweetwater. In their last meeting, the Black-and-Gold claimed a 46-26 victory at Owls stadium. The Owls and Wildcats had only played each other one time prior to 2017 in the 1987 playoffs where Sweetwater claimed a 14-7 second round victory.

The Tigers of Gordonsville High School will have a long road trip on their hands as they visit Copper Basin High School in Polk County — a three hour drive from the GHS campus. The Big Blue, who have been hit hard by injuries in the 2019 campaign, find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they travel for an opening round playoff game for the first time since 2014. Gordonsville ended their regular season with a 3-7 record and a 3-2 mark in Region 4-1A — enough for third place in the league.

