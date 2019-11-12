COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS LIGHT PROJECT PLANNED

A community Christmas event is expanding to include the entire county this year. Residents across the county are encouraged to participate in “aCross Smith County Community Lighting Project”. To be a part of the project residents can simply erect a lighted cross or cross scene in their yard or elsewhere on their property for Christmas. The event began last year with the “aCROSS Sykes” Christmas decorating event. Residents along Sykes Road from Hickman to Brush Creek placed a lighted cross or cross scene on their property for Christmas.

Residents were encouraged to travel the road to view the displays. The event is planned for November 29 through December 31. Organizers encourage participants to be creative and suggest the project could be a family event. Also, organizers suggest residents assist their neighbors who may not be able to build a lighted cross or cross scene with a display.

Businesses can also participate in the event by placing a lighted cross in their storefront.

For additional information contact www.aCrossSmithCounty.com or call 615-489-5921.