Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/14/19

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins and Katherine Ferrell Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on December 4, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 65, Parcel 12, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsvllle, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 29.1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3, page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS KATHERINE FERRELL RIGGINS MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WORLD FINANCIAL NETWORK BANK FIRST CASH LLC MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 314797 DATED November 8, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 11-14-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Joe Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Joe Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of October, 2019. Signed Kam Gregory Phillips, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ann Hackett Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ann Hackett, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of October, 2019. Signed Bonnie Kemp, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margie D. Cole Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Margie D. Cole, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of November, 2019. Signed Drustin Chance Cole, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 11-7-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Municipal Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding an amendment to Article III, Design and Specifications, Section E. Utilities, 4. Septic Tanks, of the Gordonsville Subdivision Regulations adopted 1988. Said amendment retitles 4. “Septic Tanks” as “Waste Water Systems” and adds requirements for public sewer as found in the Sewer Use Ordinance 18-301 et. seq. of the Gordonsville Municipal Code. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. The Planning Commission will meet at the conclusion of the public hearing. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 11-14-19(1t)

I, Dale Dixon, am in possession of a 1965 CJ5 Jeep, VIN# 8305186006. If you have any claims to this vehicle, call 615-774-3186. 11-14-19(2t)

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID TOWN OF CARTHAGE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO COMMERCIAL FACADE The scope of the project consists of removing and installing a new front door, removing and replacing three (3) lower windows, installing six (6) new shutters and painting the lower level of an early 19th century brick building at 212 North Main Street, Carthage, TN. The construction and installation includes labor, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work. Contractor must adhere to Davis Bacon Requirements and must be a licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Carthage Mayor’s Office, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 at 1 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Disadvantaged, woman, and minority owned businesses encouraged to participate. Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Virginia Alexander, Upper Cumberland Development District, 1104 England Drive, Cookeville, TN 38501, 931-476-4118, valexander@ucdd.orgucdd.org Town of Carthage is an equal opportunity provider and employer does not discriminate against or exclude any Bidder with respect to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. 11-14-19(1t)

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY & SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL For INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT PRJ-19-R-0003 The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) and South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) are seeking the services of a qualified, responsible Certified Public Accountant firm/Individual interested in providing annual financial audits for GHA and SCHA. Proposal packets can be requested at: www.gallatinha.com, and at our main office located at 401 North Boyers Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066. GHA will conduct a pre-proposal conference at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 401 N. Boyers Ave., Gallatin, TN, 37066. 11-14-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County 911 11-14-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Monday November 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: 1. Ordinance # 19-394 Calling for a Referendum on the Proposition to Increase the Local Option Sales Tax Rate 2. Ordinance # 19-401 Amending Title 13, Chapter 1 Section 13-108 (House Trailers) of the South Carthage Municipal Code 3. Ordinance # 19-402 Establishing an updated Occupational Safety and Health program plan Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in special session to consider said Ordinances on final readings. Also to be considered at the November 18 special session will be: 1. Discuss paving bids. 2. 1st Reading of Ordinance # 19-404 – amending the town’s wrecker policy 3. 1st Reading of Ordinance # 19-405 – rezoning of property on Lebanon Hwy –parcel # 053 024.00 from existing zone R-1 to zone R-2. Both the hearing and the special session will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 11-14-19(1t)

