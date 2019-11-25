ACLU LAWSUIT CLAIMS SCHOOL ‘INCORPORATES PRAYER’ IN SYSTEM

Case Management Conference Set In ACLU Lawsuit

Initial proceedings between the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee and legal counsel for the local school system concerning religious practices within the school system is not expected to take place until February of next year. The court has set an initial case management conference for February 10, 2020, according to the ACLU of Tennessee. “At the initial case management conference, the parties will discuss with the magistrate judge the extent of the limited discovery necessary to prepare for a hearing on the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction,” explained Lindsay Kee, director of strategic communications with the ACLU of Tennessee. Friday, School board attorney Jamie Winkler said in the immediate days ahead attorneys representing the school board and defendants will be preparing an answer to the complaint filed by the ACLU, Winkler said. Also, because this is a highly specialized area of law the school system is expected to retain additional legal counsel. The school board is represented locally by Bellar & Winkler, Jamie Winkler and veteran Carthage Attorney Jacky Bellar.

