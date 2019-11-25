OBIT: Nicholas Scott Allmon

Nicholas Scott Allmon, age 24, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Nick was born September 1, 1995 in Lebanon, TN, a son of Regina Carol Valdez and the late Allan Scott Allmon. He was also preceded in death by Grandparents; Larry and Phyllis Helms Washer.

He was a 2013 graduate of Smith County High School. Nick married Lindsey McGowan on February 10, 2018.

Mr. Allmon is survived by his Wife; Lindsey McGowan Allmon of Hickman, TN. Sons; Declan Ray Allmon and Liam Scott Allmon. Step-Son; Jaxon Darrell Key Reece. Mother; Regina (Juan) Valdez of Smithville, TN. Sisters; Avery Lupe Nicole Valdez and Emma Rose Valdez. Grandparents; Ray and Lolly Allmon of Rock City, TN, and Gloria and Charles Smith. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Celebration of Life Services for Nicholas Allmon are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1PM with Lloyd Schroter officiating.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

