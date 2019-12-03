Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/05/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Doris Ruth White Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Doris Ruth White, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of September, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of November, 2019. Signed Kim Joel Winfree, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-5-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ralph Maynard Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ralph Maynard, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of November, 2019. Signed Pamela Sue Maynard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-5-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Michael Owen Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Owen Massey, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of November, 2019. Signed Kevin Massey, Personal Representative Floyd Massey, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-28-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 20, 2006, executed by SEBASTIAN FOX, conveying certain real property therein described to TONYA ESQUIBEL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded July 20, 2006, in Deed Book 153, Page 238-253 at Instrument Number 06002671; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY HEIRS OF T.J. FISHER, SR., ET AL; EAST BY LAND OF L.B. PETTY; SOUTH BY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 25; AND WEST BY LAND OF MRS. RAYMOND WOODARD, CONTAINING 1 2/3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 046M-024.00-A PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1328 MAIN ST N, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): SEBASTIAN FOX OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 12-05-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Phillip Dale Evitts Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Phillip Dale Evitts, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of November, 2019. Signed Joseph Evitts, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-28-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 28, 2017, executed by APRIL BANE, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 29, 2017, in Deed Book 331, Page 635-649 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD, BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEWARTS BEND LANE, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF ODELL & WILLIE ANN MAYNARD (DB. 113/P. 145), AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD FOR THE FOLLOWING FOUR (4) CALLS: 1.) N 84 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, 200.92` TO A 12” POST OAK TREE; 2.) N 83 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 08 SECONDS W. 685.61` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; 3.) N 86 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 35 SECONDS W, 105.81` TO AN 18” WALNUT TREE; AND 4.) N 82 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 54 SECONDS W, 97.60` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD AND SEVERING THE LAND OF CARLA ANNE RAY (DB. 275/P. 624), N 08 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS E, 618.39` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF DONALD & IMOGENE VADEN (DB. 80/P. 328), AND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NEWLY CREATED SEVERANCE LINE AND WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 63 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 07 SECONDS E, 478.56` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; AND 2.) N 49 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 56 SECONDS E, 222.33` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST, SAID WOODEN FENCE POST BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN AND WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 31 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 36 SECONDS E, 420.32` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY; AND 2.) S 30 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 15 SECONDS E, 339.45` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10.76 ACRES BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED UNDER THE DIRECT PERSONAL SUPERVISION OF TAYLOR L DILLEHAY, RLS, # 2597, WHITTENBURG LAND SURVEYING, LLC, 214 EAST STEVENS STREET, COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE ON OCTOBER 29, 2014. Parcel ID: 086 03903 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 136 STEWARTS BEND LN, HICKMAN, TN 38567. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): APRIL BANE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 11-28-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lee Ett Anderson Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lee Ett Anderson, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of November, 2019. Signed Benny Ray, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-5-2t

________________________

I, Ray Martin, have this 1994 Suzuki with the model TK-524 P217 Type -V-DD51T in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9249. 12-05-19(2t)

_________