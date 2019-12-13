OBIT: Mr. Jim Bingham

Mr. Jim Bingham, age 80, of Gordonsville, died Wednesday evening, December 11, at Lebanon Health and Rehab. He is survived by: wife, Betty Sue Bingham; children, Toni Pippin of Gordonsville, Deanna Gannon and husband Frank of Biloxi, MS; David Bingham of Gordonsville, Sandi Crosby of Aurora, Indianna; siblings, Agnes Swango, John O’Shaughnessy, Patricia Frey, Denny Bingham, Donnie Bingham, Bob Bingham; caregiver, Shelia Jones of Dixon Springs; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bingham will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, December 15, at 3:00 PM at his home on 168 Maple Street in Gordonsville.

