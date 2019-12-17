Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/19/19

Dorchester County Department of Social Services Legal Department 216 Orangeburg Road Summerville, South Carolina 29483 Legal Notice Follows: STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DOCKET NO.: 2019-DR-18-1220 SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES VERSES Silvia Perez-Rios, Luis Lopez-Ramos, Adan Pacheco-Tacuba NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in this action filed with the Clerk of Court for Dorchester County on August 23, 2019. Upon proof of interest, a copy of the Complaint will be delivered to you upon request from the Clerk of Court in Dorchester, and you must serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint on the Plaintiff, the Dorchester County Department of Social Services, at the office of their Attorney, The Legal Department of the Dorchester County Department of Social Service, 216 Orangeburg Road, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, within thirty days of this publication. If you fail to answer within the time set forth above, the Plaintiff will proceed to seek relief from the Court. 12-19-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 8, 2020 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BILLY M SEVIER AND SANDI K SEVIER, to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, on March 14, 2006, at Record Book 146, Page 36-52 as Instrument No. 06001108 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the registered holders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Eighteenth (18th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point in the east margin of Highway 141 in the Village of Grant; thence North 77-50-52E 289.09 feet to a point; thence South 16-19-53E 124.50 feet to a point; thence South 76-44-33W 287.41 feet to the margin of Highway 141; thence along a margin of Highway 141 North 11-10-12W 130.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing .84 acres, more or less according to a survey by Petty and Petty, Licensed Surveyors dated November 21, 1986 on which the above property is identified as Tract No. 2. BEING the same property as conveyed to Billy Sevier and Sandi K. Sevier by deed recorded 09/23/89 in Book 117, Page 180. Parcel/Tax I.D. #: MAP 080 PARCEL 01800 Tax ID: MAP 080 PARCEL 01800 Current Owner(s) of Property: BILLY M SEVIER AND SANDI K SEVIER The street address of the above described property is believed to be 390 Grant Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 19-000386-671-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 12-12-3t

_________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE ERICA JADE RITTENBERRY, PLAINTIFF-WIFE, v. 2019-CV-57 JERRY CONNER RITTENBERRY, DEFENDANT-HUSBAND It appearing from the bill filed in this cause, which is sworn to, that the defendant’s whereabouts are unknown; however, his last known address was 419 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Therefore, he cannot be served through the ordinary process of law to bring him before the Court. It is therefore ordered that the defendant, Jerry Conner Rittenberry, enter his appearance herein on or before February 9, 2020 and answer plaintiff’s bill or the same will be taken as confessed as to him and the matter will be set for a hearing ex-parte. A copy of this Order will be published for four consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. WILLIAM D. HINTON ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF 12-19-4t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 20, 2006, executed by SEBASTIAN FOX, conveying certain real property therein described to TONYA ESQUIBEL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded July 20, 2006, in Deed Book 153, Page 238-253 at Instrument Number 06002671; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY HEIRS OF T.J. FISHER, SR., ET AL; EAST BY LAND OF L.B. PETTY; SOUTH BY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 25; AND WEST BY LAND OF MRS. RAYMOND WOODARD, CONTAINING 1 2/3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 046M-024.00-A PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1328 MAIN ST N, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): SEBASTIAN FOX OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 12-05-3t

_________________________

Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for sale three portable classrooms. Bids will be opened January 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Board of Education building located at 126 SCMS Ln, Carthage, TN. The winning bidder will have 60 days from date of deed to remove portable classroom from property. All portables are sold as is. Portable 1, Carthage Elementary: Acton 23.5 ft X 42ft Portable 2, Carthage Elementary: GE Modular 20ft X 40ft Portable 3, Gordonsville Elementary: Acton 20ft X 40ft 12-12-19(2t)

_________

I, Chris Denney, have this 1997 Ford Ranger with the VIN#1FTCR10AQUPA95173 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-332-4595. 12-19-19(1t)

______

HIRING NOTICE JOB TITLE: CMFO/City Recorder Town of Carthage, TN Applicants must have the ability to be bonded, and they must possess, or have the ability to possess within one (1) year of employment, State Certification for Municipal Clerks and Recorders and Certified Municipal Finance Officer certification. For a complete list of qualifications, call (615) 735-1881, ext. 203 or email: mayorsmith@townofcarthagetn.com. Applications must be received by January 8, 2020. The Town of Carthage is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome all qualified candidates and prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, and marital or family status. Sarah Marie Smith ~ Mayor of Carthage 12-19-19(1t)

______

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Southern Constructors, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80001-4190-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT260 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/24/2020. 12-12-19(2t)

__________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80004-8248-14, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNT108 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/24/2020. 12-12-19(2t)

___________

Right Of Way Mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifi cations. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 02, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, Tn. at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 12-12-19(1t)

_____

I, Marquetta Akres, have in my possession a 2001 Ford F-350, VIN#1FTWW32F81EB14571. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-0223. 12-12-19(2t)

_______