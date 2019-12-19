OBIT: Mr. Larry Eugene Weatherly, Sr

Mr. Larry Eugene Weatherly, Sr

Mr. Larry Eugene Weatherly, Sr, age 66, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Mr. Weatherly was born September 22, 1953, in Mobile, AL, a son of the late Paul Bunyon Weatherly, Sr, and Geraldine Crawford Weatherly. He was also preceded in death by Sisters; Theresa Griffith and Rosie Robertson.

Larry married Theresa Michelle Nichols on June 17, 2010. He worked as Project Director for Rock City Mechanical Company in Nashville, TN, specializing in HVAC and plumbing for industrial, commercial buildings, and healthcare.

Mr. Weatherly is survived by Wife; Theresa Weatherly of Carthage, TN. Children; Larry (Stephanie) Weatherly, Jr, of Montgomery, AL, and Amber Carrier of Mobile, AL. Step-children; Aaron (Bridgett) Key of Carthage, TN, Aja Key of Carthage, TN, and Johnathan Key, Jr, of Carthage, TN. Five Grandchildren; Nadiyah Grisham, Hannah Westbrook, Trey Weatherly, Lillian Fotis, and Ava Fotis. Siblings; Paul Weatherly, Jr, Doreen Watts, Karen Roberts, Robert Weatherly, and Wiley Milstead.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Weatherly are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4PM.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 3PM until service time at 4PM.

