OBIT: Ms. Becky Thompson

Ms. Becky Thompson, age 71, of Defeated Creek, died Tuesday morning, December 24, at Smith County Health and Rehab.

She is survived by: 2 sons, Frank Whited and wife Tasha of Indianapolis, Randy Whited and wife Teresa of Defeated Creek; husband, Charles Hutchinson of Madison; father of children, Connie Whited of Lebanon; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Thompson will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services.

A Memorial Service and Interment will be conducted at a later date in South Bend, Indiana.

