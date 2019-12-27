OBIT: Mrs. Darlene Garcia

Mrs. Darlene Garcia

Mrs. Darlene Garcia, a homemaker of the Pleasant Shade Community, died at 4 a.m. Thursday morning December 26th at the Bob Williams Lane home of her son following a ten month battle with sarcoma. She was 70. Mrs. Garcia was under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Memorial services were scheduled for Tuesday January 31st at 3 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Mrs. Garcia was cremated at Cumberland Family services in Algood.

Born Sally Darlene O’Patchen on May 17, 1949 in Carthage, she was one of the twin daughters of Nellie May Hardcastle Price of Carthage and the late Joseph Vance O’Patchen.

In Chicago, Illinois on March 12, 1966 she was united in marriage to Alkol, West Virginia native Terry Lee Garcia. He preceded her in death at the age of 69 on March 1, 2018.

She had attended the Carthage Full Gospel Church in Carthage.

Surviving in addition to her mother is her step-father, Clifford Price of Carthage; son, Roy Garcia Sr. and wife Lynna of Pleasant Shade; three grandchildren, Tim Garcia and companion Summer Givens of Hartsville, Tonya Garcia and Roy Garcia both of Lebanon; twin sister, Anna O’Patchen of Carthage; mother-in-law, Delphine Colvin of Hot Springs, Arkansas; brothers-in-law, Michael Garcia of Brookfield, Illinois, Manuel Garcia Jr. also of Hot Springs, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE