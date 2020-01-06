OBIT: Mrs. Karen Warner

Mrs. Karen Warner of Paradise Hills in the Flatrock Community died at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday morning December 31, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted December 28th being treated for a blood clot in her left leg. Mrs. Warner was 70.

Graveside services will be on Monday morning January 13th at 10 a.m. at the Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Cross Roads. Following eulogies by family members she will be buried beside her husband.

Born Karen Lee Bateman in Gary in Lake County, Indiana on November 29, 1949, she the daughter of the late Wayne E. Bateman Sr. and Virgadell Dawn Kenney Bateman.

Mrs. Warner was united in marriage to Gary, Indiana native Ronald Ross Warner at the Leroy United Methodist Church in Leroy, Indiana on May 27, 1972. He preceded her in death at the age of 68 on June 28, 2015 following over forty three years of marriage.

She was a 1967 graduate of Crown Point High School in Crown Point, Indiana, received her Bachelors degree in nursing from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana and received her Masters in Business Administration degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.

Mrs. Warner was a retired nursing instructor at Ivy Tech State College in New Castle, Indiana.

Mrs. Warner was of the Methodist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronielle Warner Fitzgerald and husband John Thomas of the Brush Creek Community, Ron Warner and wife Sarah of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Landon and Logan Warner, Jordan and Maddie Osborn, Sam, Kate, and Julia Carney, Miranda Fitzgerald; great-grandchild; Olivia Osborn.

