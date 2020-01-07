3 CHARGED AFTER PROBATION SEARCH

A probation search conducted by the sheriff’s department has resulted in three arrests.

Jimmy Dean Scoggins, 53, Carthage, has been charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substances and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Dewayne Kinslow, 51, Carthage, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Mickey Lee Harris, 60, Carthage, has been charged with prescription drug fraud and criminal conspiracy.

