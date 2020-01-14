Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/16/20

The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing the following items: The request to rezone 32.74 acres of property located on Gordonsville Highway from C-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-2 (High Density Residential). The request is being made by Eatherly Landholdings LLC. Consideration of a four lot subdivision plat for property located on Highway 70N and Tulip Lane. The property is owned by Josh Tucker and Jacob Ralph. The special called meeting will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org Grover Ellenburg Chairman South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission 01-16-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Rd., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Andrew Apple for property located off of Pea Ridge Rd, which will be a portion of tax map 076, parcel 018.02 that will be subdivided if the variance request is approved. This variance is to approve a 15’ variance to build a 20×30’ house. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 01-16-20(1t)

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session regarding Student Growth Needs Assessment Update on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. 01-16-20(1t)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 01-16-20(1t)

I, James A. Allmon, have in my possession a 2005 PJ Deck Over Equipment Trailer that is red in color with self cleaning dove tail. S/N is 888411002. Any parties with interest please call 615-683-7110. 01-16-20(2t)

NOTICE 25 UTILITY DISTRICT CUSTOMERS

Effective with the February readings the following rates will apply:

0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………….25.25 + tax

Remainder……………………………$9.89 per thousand = tax

01-16-20(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Bumbalough’s Construction PROJECT NO.: 98029-4298-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS716 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/28/2020. 01-16-20(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: M & M Contract Mowing, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4223-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS735 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/28/2020. 01-16-20(2t)

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION TWIN LAKES TELEPHONE COOPERATIVE CORPORATION is the recipient of Federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http:/www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax (202)690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. TWIN LAKES 01-16-20(1t)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ivy C. Agee, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ivy C. Agee, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 16th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of January, 2020. Signed Celia Agee Stein, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 1-16-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ruth D. Anderson Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of January, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Ruth D. Anderson, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of January, 2020. Signed William H. Anderson, Co-Personal Representative Charlotte Anderson Karin, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-9-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 19, 2020, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Justin Eilering, unmarried man, to Frank Alvstad, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. dated April 28, 2017, and recorded in Book 319, Page 598, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: That certain lot or parcel of land, situated and lying in the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, in the village of Rome, described as follows: Beginning at a stake on the north side of Main Street, or Old Highway #70 the southwest corner of said lot; thence running easterly with Main Street, or Old Highway #70, 143 feet to the center of H.P. Higher`s shop lot; thence North 10 1/2 degrees East 208 feet to the low water mark of Cumberland River; thence down said river 143 feet; thence South 10 1/2 degrees East, 208 feet to the beginning corner. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 18 Dr James Fisher Circle, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 048 060.00 Current owner(s) of Record: Justin Eilering, unmarried man This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) attorney@padgettlawgroup.com PLG# 19-021215-1 1-16-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Thelma Massey, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of January, 2020. Signed Randall Russell Massey, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-16-2t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, James P. Spain, Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated February 27, 2019, and recorded on March 4, 2019 in Book 352, Page 708, Instrument Number 19000625 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 5, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 13 on the Plan of Round Lick Hills Subdivision, as shown on the Plat of record in Plat Book B, Page 150, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description. Being the same property conveyed to James P. Spain, Jr., a single man by deed from Isiah Banegas, of record in Book 352, Page 706-707, or Instrument No. 19000624, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 80-33.27-0 Address/Description: 27 ROUND LICK HILLS LN, Watertown, TN 37184. Current Owner(s): James P. Spain, Jr.. Other Interested Party(ies): Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 19-17747 FC01 1-9-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 5, 2020 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Terry K. Wood, to Randall Clemons, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Wilson Bank & Trust on May 20, 2011 at Book 235, Page 577, Instrument No. 11001140; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee,and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended. Street Address: 124 Lester Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 053L A 017.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Terry K. Wood This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Terry K. Wood, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-119334 1-9-3t

I, Paul Wright, have this 2001 Kawasaki with this VIN # SKAVF8B1818515532 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-406-7274. 1-16-2tpd

