OBIT: Mrs. Vera Jean Newbell

Mrs. Vera Jean Newbell

Mrs. Vera Jean Newbell, age 87, of Huntsville, AL, and a native of Liberty, TN, passed away January 19, 2020.

Mrs. Newbell was born May 21, 1932 in Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late John L. Fonzo Stacy and Era Mae Vaughn Stacy. She married James Thomas Newbell on December 19, 1953 in Wayne County, MI and he preceded her in death on November 16, 2004. She was also preceded in death by Son; Billy James Newbell, Sisters; Era Dean Stacy Turner, Ethelene Stacy Close, Bobbie Joan Stacy Hale, and Brother; Jack Fonzo Stacy.

Mrs. Newbell was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked for the Chrysler Corporation for twenty years until her retirement in 1989. Mrs. Newbell is survived by Son; Dr. Bobby (April) Newbell of Huntsville, AL. Sister-in-Law; JoAnn Newbell of Alexandria, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Newbell are scheduled to be conducted from Avant Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, TN.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Avant Funeral Home on Monday from 4PM until 7PM and on Tuesday after 11AM until service time at 1PM.

