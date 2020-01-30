OBIT: Mr. Scott Maier

Mr. Scott Maier, age 41, of the Lock Seven Community, died Monday afternoon, January 27 at his home. He is survived by: mother and step-father, Mary and Bill Jones of Lock Seven; father, Bruce Maier and wife Sally of Fort Dodge, Iowa; 2 sisters, Angela Alwardt and husband Lyle of Lewisburg, Christin Maier of Lock Seven; brother, Mike Maier and wife Sarah of Lock Seven; daughter, Ashley Daniels of Portsmouth, Virginia; 2 grandchildren, Mason and Olivia.

A Memorial Service will be conducted for Mr. Maier on Saturday evening, February 1, at the Rome Church of Christ at 5:00 PM. Stan Stevenson and Donnie Vick will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM at the church and continue until service time at 5:00 PM.

Friends request donations to assist with expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage