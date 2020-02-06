OBIT: Mrs. Lettie Ann Smith

Mrs. Lettie Ann Smith, age 77, of Carthage died Tuesday morning, February 4, at Quality Care in Lebanon. She is survived by: daughter, Angela Smith Brown and husband Jerry of Lebanon.

Mrs. Smith is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, February 8, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Larry Bowers, Pastor Johnny Grimes and Pastor Preston Carter will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation on Friday from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage