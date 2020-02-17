OBIT: Mr. James (Baby) Roberts

Mr. James (Baby) Roberts of Carthage died at 5:20 p.m. Monday afternoon February 10, 2020 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted January 31st suffering from the flu and pneumonia. Mr. Roberts was 52.

Memorial services are scheduled to be conducted on Friday afternoon February 21st at 3 p.m. from the Carthage First Baptist Church. Bro. Tim Frank and Bro. Gary Miller will officiate.

Mr. Roberts was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

His family will receive friends at First Baptist on Friday from 2 p.m. until the services at 3 p.m.

He was one of eight children and was the son of the late James Bedford Roberts who died at the age of 55 on August 29, 1982 and Ida Margaret Yates Roberts who died at the age of 79 on June 17, 2012 and was born James David Roberts in Portland, Tennessee on January 8, 1968.

Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Roberts Williams and JoAnn Roberts and by three brothers, Jerry Lynn Roberts, John Wayne Roberts and James Earl Roberts.

Mr. Roberts was saved on October 19, 2019 and attended the Carthage First Baptist Church.

He formerly was employed by Oldham Roofing in Carthage and before becoming ill was a carpet layer for Mr. G’s Carpet and Flooring in South Carthage.

Surviving is his companion, Mary Sullins Roberts of Carthage and two brothers. Paul Roberts and wife Dianne of the Float Rock Community, Ed Roberts of Carthage.

