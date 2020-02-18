Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/20/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Roy Eugene Whited Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of February, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Roy Eugene Whited, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of February, 2020. Signed Angela Harbula, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney 2-20-2t

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mattie Sue Washer Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of February, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Mattie Sue Washer, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of February, 2020. Signed Joyce Elaine Bains, Co-Personal Representative Susan Elaine Bains Reeder, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 2-13-2t

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Massey, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of February, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of February, 2020. Signed Stephanie Johnson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-20-2t

________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John Donald Kilzer Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John Donald Kilzer, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of January, 2020. Signed James Paul Kilzer, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-20-2t

___________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Victor Thomas Hutchings Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of February, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Victor Thomas Hutchings, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of February, 2020. Signed Kenneth Wayne Hutchings, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-13-2t

__________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 30th day of April, 2012, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 247, Page 796, JIMMY HUNTER and wife, JESSICA HUNTER, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 322, Page 277, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 6, 2020, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 085 PARCEL: 055.16 BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of Maple Street, said pin being the northwest corner of the tract herein described, also being Gary Zeitz (137-762) southwest corner; thence leaving said road and going with Zeitz South 75 degrees 17 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 590.56 feet to an iron pin in the west line of Glen Vaden (87-223); thence leaving Zeitz and going with Vaden South 11 degrees 53 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 438.70 feet to an 18” hackberry; thence severing the land of Jessie Washer (115-254) North 62 degrees 27 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 523.96 feet to a wood fence post; thence North 50 degrees 14 minutes 22 seconds West a distance of 196.67 feet to an iron pin in the east margin of Maple Street; thence with Maple Street North 34 degrees 23 minutes 30 seconds East a distance of 167.35 feet to a wood fence post; thence North 28 degrees 58 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 83.64 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.27 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Larry Jackson RLS#2269 on March 19, 2012. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jimmy Hunter and wife, Jessica Hunter, by Warranty Deed from Evelyn Washer, dated March 30, 2012, of record in Record Book 246, Page 677, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 356 Maple Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on February 13, 2020, February 20, 2020 and February 27, 2020. This the 31st day of January, 2020. JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 2-13-3t

_____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Jean Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Thelma Jean Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of February, 2020. Signed Edith C. Wieck, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Richard M. Brooks, Attorney 2-13-2t

_____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ralph Finley, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of February, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Ralph Finley, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 12th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of February, 2020. Signed Steven Brent Finley, Co-Personal Representative Patricia Janelle Langford, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 2-13-2t

_____________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 15, 2017, executed by MICHAEL DAVIS JR, conveying certain real property therein described to BASS & BASS ATTORNEYS AT LAW, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded March 16, 2017, in Deed Book 317, Page 397 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING CERTAIN TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LOCATED IN THE FOURTH (4TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUNDED AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TRACT NO. 1: BEING LOCATED IN THE NTH CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE EAST SIDE OF WILBURN HOLLOW ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 152, PAGE 148, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE EAST MARGIN OF WILBURN HOLLOW ROAD, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF JUAN GUERRERO (RB 38, PG 161, ROSCT); THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF JUAN GUERRERO SOUTH 68 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 823.23 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #5 OF THE GUERRERO PROPERTY (5.01 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) SOUTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 815.84 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE EAST MARGIN OF WILBURN HOLLOW ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTER-CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 24 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 30 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 383.01 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 83.07 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 08 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST 162.37 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 163.61 FEET; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST 140.97 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 18 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 52 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 322.40 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 52.60 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 05 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 103.82 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 104.27 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTER-CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 00 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 01 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 3418.70 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 22.88 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 14 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 45.76 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 4.06 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORD ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED AUGUST 19, 2011. INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION BUT SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS 2.05 ACRES OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET C, SLIDE 295, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE AND A MOBILE HOME KNOWN AS A 1990 CHAN MODEL 609 HS VIN #CHIAL00348 MOBILE HOME, SOLD TO DAVID GREGORY OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 248, PAGE 65, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE. TRACT NO. 2: BEING LOCATED IN THE 4TH CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE EAST SIDE OF WILBURN HOLLOW ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 151, PAGE 392, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 19, PARCEL 9.06, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE EAST MARGIN OF WILBURN HOLLOW ROAD, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE ALEJANDRO SANTOS PROPERTY (4.06 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE); THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF SANTOS NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 815.84 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF JUAN GUERRERO (RB 38, PG 161, ROSCT) NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 157.95 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #2 OF THE GUERRERO PROPERTY (41.96 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) SOUTH 06 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST 301.39 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #4 OF THE GUERRERO PROPERTY (5.17 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) SOUTH 89 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST 1045.00 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE EAST MARGIN OF WILBURN HOLLOW ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN NORTH 21 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST 147.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORD ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED AUGUST 19, 2011. Parcel ID: 020-009.06 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 214 WILBURN HOLLOW RD, RIDDLETON, TN 37151. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHAEL DAVIS JR OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 2-13-3t

________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Frances Ballinger Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of February, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Frances Ballinger, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of February, 2020. Signed Lana Sue Shepherd, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-13-2t

__________

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes to sell two 1992 Chevy Astro Vans until 3:30 p.m. on March 23, 2020. Quote may be for both vehicles as a group or individual quotes on each vehicle. Information can be picked up at the L.B.J.& C. Central office, 1150 Chocolate Dr., Cookeville, TN or contact Patti Hall at (931)528-3361, ext. 240 or phall@lbjc.org. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Vehicle Sale”. Quotes will be opened March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Office. L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes. L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 2-20-2t

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on March 09, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the rezoning of 5.01 acres of property on the north side of New Middleton Highway, from R-2 High Density Residential District to C-2 Highway Commercial District. The property is more fully described as follows: (Parcel 050.13, Map 077, of the Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee) The application for this request, submitted by Kenny England, is on file at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 02-20-20(1t)

_______

School System Seeks Out Children with Disabilities The Smith County School System is conducting a county-wide search for children with disabilities, age’s birth through twenty-one, who are not currently in school or enrolled in a program for the disabled but are in need of special education services. The school system provides special education services to disabled children, ages 3-21. (Those children in the public school program and those enrolled in Head Start have already been identified.) The purpose is to locate and identify all disabled children and youth in Smith County so that they may receive an appropriate public education. Persons who know of a disabled child not receiving education services should contact School Psychologist, Eric Swann, at 735-2187. Programs are available, and the support of all citizens and organizations is solicited in locating children with disabilities in Smith County. Smith County Schools is a recipient of additional IDEA-B ARRA funds and will be dispersed according to IDEA-B rules and regulations. 02-20-20(1t)

_________

NOTICE TO SCHOOL PATRONS CONCERNING STUDENT RECORDS The schools collect and maintain student records to provide for the growth and development of individual students, to provide information to parents and authorized staff, and to provide a basis for the evaluation and improvement of school programs. Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act, as amended, sets out requirements designed to protect the privacy of parents and students. Specifically, the statute governs disclosure of records maintained by educational institutions which receive federal funds. In brief, the statute provides that such institutions must provide parents of students access to official records directly related to the students and an opportunity for a hearing to challenge such records on the grounds that they are inaccurate, misleading or otherwise inappropriate; that institutions must obtain the written consent of parents before releasing personally identifiable data about students from records to other than a specified list of exceptions; that parents and students must be notified of these rights transfer to students at certain points; and that an office and review board must be established. This office is the Family Policy Compliance Office of the U. S. Department of Education. They will investigate and adjudicate violations and complaints of this section. A permanent record of a student’s name, address, and phone number, grades, attendance record, and classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed shall be maintained without time limitation. The public agency must inform parents as to where personally identifiable information is to be maintained when it is no longer needed to provide educational services for the child. If it is to be destroyed, the parents must be notified in advance and have a chance to review or copy the records. A copy of the policy and administrative regulations adopted by the Board of Education in compliance with Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act may be obtained. 02-20-20(1t) __________ mmm I, Joshua Thomas, have this 1994 Ford with the VIN#1FTCR10A6RUB91902 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-1313. 02-20-20(1t)

_______

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will be having a charter workshop on February 25, 2020; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss potential updates to the Town of Gordonsville Charter. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James M. Gibbs, Mayor 02-20-20(1t)

__________