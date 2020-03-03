Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/05/20

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 26, 2020 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Joyce M. Brindley, to David R. Wilson, Trustee, as trustee for Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation on October 31, 2003 at Book 95, Page 649; and modified by agreement recorded October 17, 2019 in Book 364 at Page 626 and further corrected by affidavit recorded July 23, 2018 in Book 341 Page 761; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB at Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee,and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended. Street Address: 2 Maggart Rd, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560 Parcel Number: 072 033.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Joyce M. BrindleyThis sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Joyce M. Brindley, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLPSubstitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 20-120104 3-5-3t

_________________________

In the chancery court for smith county, tennessee at carthage DELINQUENT TAX LAND SALE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF Consolidated Civil VS. Action No. 8138 DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, DEFENDANTS In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage, Tennessee, made in the above styled cause, I will on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. and continuing from day to day if necessary, at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 in Carthage, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, subject to the right to redemption as fixed by law, and to liens of subsequent tax years, the following parcels of real estate owned by the Defendants in the amount of judgment liens PLUS INTEREST, PENALTY, STATUTORY ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS as provided by law, against their property in favor of Smith County, Tennessee for the taxes for years through 2019 as set forth opposite their names, to-wit: Lollia Kaye Andrews Taxes through 2019: $3,778.35 DI 2, Map 27, Parcel 46.10 Deed Book 154, Page 327 Edgar G. Payton et al Glenda R. Payton Taxes through 2019: $4,260.98 DI 19, Map 97, Parcel 79.07 Deed Book 3, Page 348 Brian E. Reece Taxes through 2019: $1,317.38 DI 1, Map 39, Parcel 43.00 Deed Book 20, Page 262 TERMS OF SALE Said sale shall be for cash in hand and shall be subject to the statutory right of redemption. The sale on the sale date shall be absolute and final. The Clerk and Master is not authorized to receive raises after the completion of the auction of each parcel. If redemption is proposed after the sale, the redeemer shall pay interest from and after the sale date of March 26, 2020. This February 28, 2020. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK AND MASTER BRANDEN BELLAR, DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY 3-5-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 13, 2020, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Andrew Eastes and William Kenneth Eastes, Jr., to Anthony R. Steele, as Trustee for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. dated May 10, 2017, and recorded in Book 321, Page 628, and modified in Book 326, Page 97 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Other interested parties: Wilson Bank & Trust The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: BEING LOCATED IN THE 20TH CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE WEST SIDE OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 61, PAGE 339 AND DEED BOOK 56, PAGE 6, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BOBBY F. BROWN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF BROWN SOUTH 56 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 29.88 FEET TO A LARGE BODOCK TREE; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 22.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A FALLEN BODOCK TREE; THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 42.17 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 76 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 187.50 FEET TO A 20-INCH HICKORY TREE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF JERRY CRAIGHEAD NORTH 72 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST 107.04 FEET TO A METAL POST; THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 223.94 FEET TO A 12-INCE MAPLE TREE; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST 237.02 FEET TO A POST; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 104.95 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 12-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT NUMBER 2 OF THE BENNETT ESTATE PROPERTY (5.50 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 73 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST 800.01 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 08 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 143.23 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 161.18 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTIONS ANGLE OF 14 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 13 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 557.50 FEET, A TANGENT LEGTH OF 72.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 17 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 142.84 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 143.23 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED APRIL 27, 2004. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS; 1. RESERVATION OF ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS. 2. DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AS OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 107, PAGE 323, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. 3. SUCH MATTERS AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 340, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. 4. SUCH MATTERS AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARRUAN DATED APRIL 27, 2004. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 393 Horseshoe Bend LN, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 045 016.02 Current owner(s) of Record: Thomas Andrew Eastes and William Kenneth Eastes, Jr., as tenants in common with the right of survivorship This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) attorney@padgettlawgroup.com PLG# 19-018200-2 3-5-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary C. High Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of February, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary C. High, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of February, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of February, 2020. Signed Loretta Hogan, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-27-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Michael Wallace McKinley Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of February, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Wallace McKinley, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of February, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of February, 2020. Signed Leah Hope McKinley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-5-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lettie Ann Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of February, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Lettie Ann Smith, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of February, 2020. Signed Angela F. Brown, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Samantha L. Key, Attorney 2-27-2t

________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of October, 2010, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 228, Page 413, ROBIN L. WEST conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 254, Page 788, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 20, 2020, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP : 054H GROUP: B PARCEL: 003.00 BOUNDED on the North by College Street, bounded on the East by Bowman, bounded on the South by Wilkerson, and bounded on the West by Spring Street, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an axle (o) located in the East edge of the sidewalk along the East side of Spring Street, said axle being the southwest corner of subject tract; thence along the East edge of said sidewalk N 09-11-06 E 76.22 feet to an iron rod (n) at the South edge of the sidewalk along the South side of College Street; thence along the South edge of said sidewalk S 79-02-02 E 90.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Bowman S 09-09-45 W 75.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Wilkerson N 79-48-42 W 90.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 6802.77 square feet or 0.16 acres, more or less, according to survey by David A. Johnson, Surveyor, dated April 29, 1996. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robin L. West by Warranty Deed from Billy R. West, dated October 5, 2010, of record in Record Book 228, Page 411, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 512 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Mary Gragiola 317 Hogan Road Gordonsville, TN 38563 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on February 27, 2020, March 5, 2020 and March 12, 2020. This the 21st day of February, 2020. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys At Law P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 (615) 735-1684 2-27-3t

_________________________

I, Louis D. Winfree, have this 2011 SGAC with this VIN # 54GVC18T6B7001048 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-477-7473. 3-5-2tpd

_________________________

If anyone has any info on my 2004 KTM 450 EXL, VIN#VBKEXM4074M365632 Contact Josh Jacobs at 615-489-2024 02-27-20(2t)

_________________________

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY INVITATION FOR BIDS For PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive sealed bids for “Professional Landscaping Services at various properties located in Carthage, Tenn., until 10:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the administrative building located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn. at which time, and place all bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be considered. On Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. GHA will conduct a Pre-bid conference in the meeting room located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn. Please visit the main offi ce or website at http://www.gallatinha.com to obtain a copy of the Invitation for Bid. 03-05-20(2T)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville Audit Committee meeting scheduled for March 09, 2020 will now meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. The purpose of this meeting is to address any pending financial matters. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 03-05-20(1t)