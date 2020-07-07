TSSAA exploring options for Fall sports after Governor’s order

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on and affect the sports landscape both on a national and local level.

As the number of infections continue to grow across the state of Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee was prompted to extend his State of Emergency declaration through August 29.

Lee’s Executive Order #50 includes limitations and restrictions on contact sports which resulted in the delay of the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) football and girls soccer, which are considered high risk sports because of the physical nature of the games, seasons for schools across the state.

Volleyball, Golf and Cross Country seasons were not affected by the order and can continue on time.

The TSSAA Board of Control met virtually on Wednesday, July 1st for a special called meeting that was originally set aside to only discuss classification but Executive Director Bernard Childress presented four different plans for the upcoming football season and informed the board on steps to ensure that girls soccer would have a full regular season.

The Board is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, July 8 when they will decide on a plan for high school football.

