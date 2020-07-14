Legal & Public Notices for the week of 07/16/20

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:TOMMIE LEONA DEDMON, DECEASED APRIL MICHELLE ARMSTRONG, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2265 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on December 6, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 25th day of July, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 46 Potter Road, W., Alexandria, and described as follows: MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 046.01 BEING a tract of land lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, approximately 100’ x 140’ which is bounded on the north by Cora M. Gibbs, et vir; on the west by Potter Road West; and on the south and east by the lands of Velma Agee Rollins, and containing 0.48 acres more or less. Being the same land wherein a life estate was conveyed to Tommie (Leona) Dedmon with a remainder interest to her daughter (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon by deed from Ruth Agee, said deed dated October 21, 2015 and recorded in Record Book 305, pages 106-107, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon predeceased Tommie (Leona) Dedmon, dying intestate on April 24, 2019, leaving no spouse or issue. Thus, pursuant to TCA 31-2-104 (b)(2), (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon’s remainder interest was inherited by her mother Tommie (Leona) Dedmon who then owned the entire fee title to said property. Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of June, 2020. Charles W. McKinney Attorney for Estate of Tommie Leona Dedmon Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 7-2-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Juanita Preston Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Juanita Preston Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of June, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of July, 2020. Signed Ronald Preston Gibbs, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-9-2t

Public Notice The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County 911 07-16-20(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. Board members will be permitted to participate by electronic or other means. The public will not have physical access to the meeting but may view the meeting live via Smith County Insider Facebook page.

