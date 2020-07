Mrs. Ruth Williams Green, of Carthage, died at the age of 77 at 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, at her Elm Street home with her family at her bedside.

Mrs. Green is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Sissy Green, and son, Mike Green, were to make arrangements at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, July 13th.

The complete funeral arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”’

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE