County’s property tax set at $2.73

County commissioners have approved a property tax rate unchanged from last year.

A 2020-2021 fiscal year budget was approved by commissioners last week, meeting for their July session. In addition, a county property tax rate was set at $2.73.

Days prior to the meeting, commissioners had been presented the proposed coming fiscal year’s budget and property tax recommendation from the county’s Budget and Finance Committee.

The budget was approved by a 18-1 vote. The lone vote against the budget was Commissioner Shannon Green.

Meanwhile, the property tax rate was approved by a 18-1 vote. The lone vote against the property tax rate was Commissioner David Gross.

The county has 24 commission seats. Commissioners Erica Ebel, Charles Kent and Tommy Bane were absent from the meeting. Two commission seats are vacant. Those seats had been filled by Daniel Cripps and Dustin Dillehay. Letters of resignations for each of the two commissioners were presented to the commission at the meeting.

Going into this month’s meeting, county officials had anticipated no change in the property tax rate, following last year’s 59 cent increase.

Last year’s process of approving a budget and setting a tax rate was one of the most tumultuous processes in decades.

Prior to the vote on the budget and property tax rate, County Mayor Jeff Mason noted some increases in spending which include state mandated elected official raises, an increase in employee insurance, election costs, agriculture extension services, etc.

The county mayor noted there had also been some cuts in spending, particularly pertaining to county-owned building costs.

Read More In This Week’s Courier!!!