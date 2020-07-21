State health department reports COVID cases at local healthcare facility

With COVID-19 increasing in Smith County, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting some patients and staff at Smith County Healthcare and Rehabilitation have tested positive for the virus.

The cases were reported in the “Clusters in long term Care Facilities” in the coronavirus section on the state health department’s website.

Seventeen patients and 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID, according to the state health department.

The state health department lists a total of 84 residents living at the facility.

This is the first time the facility has been included on the list.

According to the health department, the list is updated every Friday.

Early on, the virus surfaced at a number of long term health care facilities throughout the state.

The long term care facilities includes nursing homes, assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged which are licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

